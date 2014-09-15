UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, Sept 15 French fashion house Jean-Paul Gaultier said on Monday it will no longer produce men's and women's ready-to-wear.
The house, controlled by Spanish perfume maker Puig, will concentrate on haute couture collections, perfume and various collaborations within the industry, it said in a statement.
Family-owned Puig, which makes perfume for fashion houses Prada and Commes des Garcons and owns fashion brands Carolina Herrera, Nina Ricci and Paco Rabanne, bought control in Jean-Paul Gaultier in 2011 from Hermes.
Jean-Paul Gaultier, one of the long-standing stars of French fashion alongside Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel, opened the business in the early 1980s. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources