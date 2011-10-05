PARIS Oct 5 Demand for luxury fashion has not yet been hit by fears of a global slowdown but it could be just a matter of time, fashion executives warned this week, while department store Printemps said it was even preparing to cancel orders if there was a slump.

The tension has been reflected in recent weeks by a sell-off of luxury stocks that had previously been holding up well against a wider market rout.

Concerns over economic growth in China -- which accounts for about a quarter of sales for brands such as Gucci -- combined with U.S. unemployment and worries about European banks and sovereign debt are finally catching up with the luxury sector.

Tancrede de Lalun, who oversees fashion purchases at French department store Printemps, said he had noticed a slight downward trend since the beginning of September from French buyers, while tourist sales, which made up 35 percent of ready-to-wear revenue, remained strong.

In light of the market uncertainty, he had "put himself in a position to cancel orders from certain brands if need be. There is a general sense of worry in department stores but there is no panic," Lalun told Reuters.

Lalun's 'wait and see' perspective is emblematic of an industry whose protagonists mostly insist the darkening economic outlook is not yet visible in the numbers, even as investors have knocked down luxury stocks on average by about 20 percent in the past two weeks.

Until mid-September, luxury stocks had survived the stock market sell-off relatively unscathed. Since Sept. 21, Burberry has lost 21 percent, Richemont 13 percent, PPR 15 percent and LVMH 12 percent.

Brokers including Cheuvreux and UBS are now forecasting growth in the luxury industry will slow next year to 8-9 percent from 15 percent this year, although Goldman Sachs analysts recently stuck with a 15 percent top-line forecast for 2012.

Elsewhere, U.S. department stores, particularly at the high end, such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks , were expected to report strong September figures, while investors will be on the lookout for any comment about trading going forward.

Nordstrom and Saks publish September figures on Thursday.

If some department stores are bracing themselves for tough times, Marigay McKee, Fashion and Beauty Director at London's Harrods store, said she planned to order as much as last year.

"Our purchases are going to be about the same but with a big increase from Paris which really this year presented a lot of very commercial collections," McKee told Reuters before the Elie Saab fashion show.

BACKSTAGE CONCERNS

On Wednesday, models, designers and buyers were packing their bags on the last day of Paris Fashion Week after presenting upbeat spring and summer collections, which contrasted with the mood backstage.

"I am very preoccupied by the world macroeconomic situation," Thierry Andretta, chief executive of Lanvin, France's oldest fashion house, told Reuters after the show.

Yet Andretta said orders remained strong and he expected again to enjoy strong double-digit growth for 2011.

Meanwhile, Hermes -- which usually errs on the side of caution -- warned that the luxury goods industry was inevitably hit if the global economy slowed down.

"When there are macroeconomic worries, it always impacts our markets," Hermes Chief Executive Patrick Thomas said just before the brand's presentation. "The fact that we do not see it today does not mean that we will not see it tomorrow."

Other luxury brands including Dior, Valentino and Louis Vuitton said trading remained strong.

"So far, we have not been affected by the financial turmoil around. So let's see," Valentino chief executive Stefano Sassi told Reuters before the brand's catwalk show on Tuesday.

He said the Italian label's sales jumped 25 percent in the first half and he expected the trend to continue in the second half.

More details on the state of the luxury sector should start emerging next Wednesday when Burberry publishes first-half figures. Later in the month, LVMH and PPR will also reveal their sales for the three months to September. (Editing by Christian Plumb and Helen Massy-Beresford)