NEW YORK Feb 15 Fashion houses Badgley Mischka,
Brandon Maxwell and designer Victoria Beckham debuted their
latest collections at New York Fashion Week.
Here are some highlights from their shows.
Beckham's autumn designs featured breezy dresses and baggy
pants paired with knee-high boots and boxy handbags.
Apart from bright pops of red, Beckham's colour palette
mainly revolved around shades of burgundy, beige and navy, with
graphic prints for the dresses and pants.
American fashion house Badgley Mischka, known for luxurious
evening gowns, debuted a sportswear collection and home
furniture during their Fall 2017 runway show.
Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka decorated the
runway with lounge chairs and sofas to give it the feel of a
glamorous home.
"We started designing furniture about a year ago and it
became a fabulous business for us. So it is something that we
take very seriously now," Badgley said.
For autumn 2017, Mischka said the pair looked to the period
between the two World Wars, as seen through the lens of old
Hollywood.
The couture collection featured shimmering gowns in rich
velvet and gold brocade with jewel-encrusted hemlines and
swirling ribbons.
One gown completely covered in silver fringes appeared to
flow down the runway, and regal hues of gold, silver, dark navy
and red were the primary choices.
Brandon Maxwell said he wanted to add some colour to his
mainly black-and-white palette.
"This time around, I just wanted to, as the song said in the
show, break free," he said, in a reference to Queen's "I Want To
Break Free", which played during the show.
Maxwell, who made a name for himself as pop star Lady Gaga's
stylist, has seen his designs worn by actor Nicole Kidman, model
Naomi Campbell and former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama since
his launch in 2015.
New York Fashion Week will end on Feb. 16.
(Reporting by Alicia Powell; Writing by Karishma Singh)