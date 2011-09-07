* New York Fashion Week begins Thursday
* Designers will show spring/summer 2012 collections
* Sportswear likely to be a runway trend, say buyers
By Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, Sept 7 The future of spring/summer
fashion is looking bright -- fluorescent, neon bright.
Designers showing collections at New York Fashion Week,
which starts on Thursday, will likely feature bright colors
including neon pinks, greens and yellows and polished yet
casual styles, say top U.S. department store buyers.
"Dressing up is the new cool, dressing down is old school,"
said Neiman Marcus [NMRCUS.UL] Fashion Director Ken Downing.
Almost 100 designers are due to show collections for
spring/summer 2012 to retail buyers, media and celebrities
during New York Fashion Week, with dozens more showing at other
venues around the city to coincide with the semi-annual event.
Amid fears that the United States could slip back into
recession, department stores want to see fashion for the warmer
months that will excite and entice consumers to spend when the
collections hit the shops early next year.
"Designers are thinking about what does the customer not
have and what ultimately will do well at retail, and customers
respond to color," Downing said of what he expected to see at
New York Fashion Week.
"I'm loving that contrast of neon, fluorescent color on top
of bold, bright color," Downing said. "I hope that we do see
more of it ... this accent of neon has a real newness."
While the U.S. economic recovery is wavering and consumer
confidence wallows at a two-year low, people are still buying
clothes. High-end department stores have earned the largest
gains in sales and U.S. retail sales posted the biggest
increase in four months in July.
Buyers from Saks Fifth Avenue SKS.N and Nordstrom (JWN.N)
are also expecting to see a sportswear influence on the New
York runways. But Gregg Andrews, a Nordstrom fashion director,
said that sportswear doesn't mean sweat pants and T-shirts.
"It really just means separates. It means separates that
can be mixed and matched together," Andrews said. "Women no
longer have separate wardrobes. ... They want pieces that do
multiple things in their lives."
"We definitely think the whole idea of minimalism is going
to continue with very clean streamlined pieces," he said.
Saks Senior Fashion Director Colleen Sherin said she was
calling the sportswear trend "urban sport."
"It's this idea of clothes that fit a woman's more casual
lifestyle, more active lifestyle, but that are still
appropriate in an urban environment for city wear," she said.
When it comes to lengths, Sherin said there does not appear
to be one "right length" and she said collections could have
everything from mini to maxi lengths.
Runway looks will be "clean, sleek and modern," said
Fashion expert Jill Martin, author of "I Have Nothing to
Wear!"
"Designers are concentrating on the details of their lines
to show the importance of cut as well as color and print," she
said. "You'll see subtle hues, neutrals, earthy tones, and
monochromatic looks with accents of vibrant colors."
Fashion Week in New York is followed by events in London,
Paris and Milan.
(Editing by Mark Egan and Will Dunham)