* Designers showed spring/summer 2012 collections
* Citrus neon colors, athletic chic strong trends
* Show moves to London
By Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Polished sporty styles and
neon citrus colors emerged as strong trends at New York Fashion
Week, which ends on Thursday, for spring/summer 2012 as
consumers look for more versatile fashion.
Dubbed urban sport and athletic chic, the designs featured
fabrics such as mesh, neoprene and parachute silk and relaxed
yet refined fashion to fit with more casual and active
lifestyles, and suit several occasions.
Almost 100 designers have been showing collections for
spring/summer 2012 to retail buyers, media and celebrities
during New York Fashion Week, with dozens more showing at other
venues around the city to coincide with the semi-annual event.
"Urban sport ... is something that women can easily
incorporate into their wardrobes and wear not only on the
street but in the office as well," said Saks Fifth Avenue
senior fashion director Colleen Sherin.
"One of the biggest trends is it's about color, color,
color. Really bright energetic colors from citrus brights to
pops of neon brights," she said. "It's something that women
will really embrace because we see they love to wear color."
Designers including Alexander Wang, Nicholas K, Rebecca
Taylor and Rag & Bone featured anoraks, and Rebecca Minkoff,
Yigal Azrouel, Tibi, and Charlotte Ronson were among the labels
to show relaxed trousers, while the use of bright colors was
widespread, with yellow emerging as a favorite.
"As world events get increasingly complicated, clothing
that is streamlined, unfussy and headache-free becomes more and
more desirable," said Susan Cernek, Glamour magazine's fashion
development director.
HEMLINE INDEX?
"There also seems to be quite a number of asymmetrical and
handkerchief hemlines. No doubt George Taylor would have a good
time with that one," Cernek said, referring to the economist
who suggested in the 1920s that hemlines rise when the economy
is good and drop when it is bad.
With the U.S. economy faltering as consumer confidence
wallows at a two-year low and retail sales growth stalled in
August, experts said designers were thinking more carefully
about who wears their clothes.
"They really are thinking in a very intelligent way about
the woman who's walking in at retail and paying the prices that
they're asking for their collection," said Neiman Marcus
fashion director Ken Downing. "Ultimately an updated classic
and a flattering silhouette is what the customer wants."
People are still buying designer labels with high-end
department stores posting the largest gains in sales.
Luxury department store Neiman Marcus [NMRCUS.UL], which
also owns Bergdorf Goodman, reported a 17 percent increase in
quarterly operating profit on Tuesday as high-end shoppers'
growing willingness to pay full price for designer dresses,
shoes and handbags sent sales soaring.
Downing said that while many designers drew on sports
influences, fashion for the warmer months next year kept a
ladylike chic. "There's this very dressed up spirit
throughout," he said.
Peplum waists -- a flared ruffle attached to the waist of
dresses, jackets and tops -- were popular, shown by designers
including Karen Walker, Vera Wang, Rodarte and Badgley Mischka
and many collections featured blazers.
Fashion Week in New York will be followed by events in
London, Paris and Milan.
