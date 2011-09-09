NEW YORK, Sept 9 The organizers of New York
Fashion Week have canceled a planned show by the designer
daughter of Uzbekistan's leader Islam Karimov, who has been
accused of human rights abuses.
Gulnara Karimova was due to present her Guli spring/summer
2012 collection on Sept. 15 at New York Fashion Week. Karimova
showed her collection at the event in September last year, but
her family connections only hit the headlines this week.
Her 73-year-old father has ruled the Central Asian nation
of 28 million since 1989. Human rights groups accuse the tough
former Communist boss, who enjoys vast powers and brooks no
dissent, of violating basic freedoms and blocking democracy.
"As a result of various concerns raised we have canceled
the Guli show," a spokesman for IMG, which organizes New York
Fashion Week, said in a statement.
Harvard-educated Karimova, 39, who is also Uzbekistan's
ambassador to Spain and to the United Nations in Geneva, was
not immediately available for comment.
A Sept. 8 statement promoting the Guli show said it would
"feature thirty looks in natural silk, organic cotton, leather
embellishments, rare Uzbek fabrics such as shoi, and intricate
ikat prints -- all updated with contemporary shapes and cuts."
Almost 100 designers are showing their collections for
spring/summer 2012 at New York Fashion Week, which started on
Thursday, and dozens more are showing at other venues around
the city to coincide with the semi-annual event.
Human Rights Watch said it was glad New York Fashion Week
would "no longer showcase a designer who represents such a
repressive government."
"The message is clear that abusers will not be allowed to
launder their image at the expense of human rights," said Steve
Swerdlow, Uzbekistan researcher for Human Rights Watch.
"Companies need to act to ensure they don't unwittingly end up
supporting abusers again."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Mohammad Zargham)