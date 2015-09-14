NEW YORK, Sept 14 Designer Diane von Furstenberg said she took inspiration from a painting of a barefoot woman for her latest collection, a line of floaty dresses, printed shirts and jumpsuits as well as metallic jackets that seem a nod to the 1970s.

The fashion designer opened her spring and summer 2016 fashion show on Sunday with her signature wrap dress, this time in pink and decorated in prints.

Models including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge strutted down the catwalk in sheer tops and floaty skirts as well shorts and structured jackets.

"(It was) originally inspired by a pre-Raphaelite painting that I have, which is a woman in nature, barefoot with lots of jewels and butterfly wings," the designer said.

Pre-Raphaelites was a group of English artists, founded in 1840s London, which aimed to reform art by objecting classical poses and compositions.

"And (the collection) is really to celebrate beauty, nature, freedom, but also individuality of the woman."

Furstenberg used a colourful palette of vibrant pinks, white, gold, khaki in the line, shown as part of New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

"I would like ...with this collection, or with my brand in general, to make women feel that they can be the woman they want to be."

Also showing on Sunday was Victoria Beckham, who mixed bold colours and prints in her line of dresses and skirts.

New York's womenswear shows run until Sept. 17; the fashion baton is then passed on to London. (Reporting By Alicia Powell in New York; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)