MILAN, Sept 24 Catwalk gave way to conveyor belt as German designer Philipp Plein chose a cyberworld theme for his new womenswear line at Milan Fashion Week.

Models in shiny clothes stood still as a moving runway did their walking for them, stopping automatically for robots to hand out aviator-shape sunglasses and small handbags.

Sparkly silver gowns were followed by studded leather jackets in white, black and red, teamed with slim trousers, tiny shorts or torn jeans.

Dresses also had silver metal stud detailing and were either short or long and slashed at the sides. Accessories in the spring/summer 2016 collection presented on Wednesday included jewel-embellished ankle boots as well as heavy, shiny necklaces.

The cyber theme extended to the musical accompaniment: Plein had robots playing guitar and drums to accompany rock singer Courtney Love.

Milan Fashion Week, which also features catwalk shows from global designer brands such as Giorgio Armani, Versace, Prada and Dolce and Gabbana, runs until Monday. (Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Kevin Liffey)