By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya
MOSCOW Oct 20 Headbands emblazoned with Russian
symbols, cheap accessories and military-style clothes sashayed
through the Russian Silhouette fashion designer contest in
Moscow this week.
The contest, first launched in 1997 by the Russian
Silhouette charity fund, is aimed at supporting young Russian
designers and took in 67 collections at the Gostinyi dvor
exhibition centre, where Moscow Fashion Week will kick off next
week.
"We went through more regions this time, about 60, nine time
zones of Russia and neighbouring countries, held 32 semi-finals,
viewed 4,000 designers, twice as many as last year," Tatiana
Mikhalkova, the president of the fund, told Reuters.
The collections represented nearly a dozen
countries in their diversity, which usually sets the contest
apart from similar foreign competitions, she said.
Some judges said that a slower economy this year had
prevented students from displaying the kind of experimentation
and whimsical flair seen in past shows.
"Unable to spend a lot, this year designers played safe and
acquired similar style, that's why the show was a bit weak, I
wanted to see more individuality and more guts," Gevorg Rene, an
Armenian fashion designer, told Reuters during an intermission.
A representative of Denmark's Saga Furs auction house,
Natalia Turovnikova, said she was disappointed with the drab
uniformity of the collections.
"They are too modest, too tidy, not bold. You are young, you
need to show sass, to surprise us," she said addressing the
participants from the runway.
Russian women are well-known for
their exuberant interest in
high-end fashion and unconventional outfits are a
current fad .
Saga Furs was among other fashion labels such as Germany's
Laurel, Italy's Moschino, France's Claude Bonucci boutique and
several Russian houses to offer 30 finalists internships and
education programmes.
The grand-prix -- a 22,000 euro ($30,365) year-long masters
programme at the Italian design and fashion school Domus Academy
-- went to Muscovite Alexandra Ulyanova for her collection "From
darkness to light."
Ulyanova's five outfits ranged from a long dark brown dress
and heavy makeup to an angelic white transparent gown with an
ivory belt accentuating the pale-skinned feminine figure
floating on the runway.
"I had a philosophical concept in mind, I wanted to show the
transition from dark to light," Ulyanova told Reuters backstage.
"I wanted to find this purity in today's darkness and pull it
out."
Winners of the previous Russian Silhouette contest will show
at Russian Fashion week starting on Friday at the World Trade
centre.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
