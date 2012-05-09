NEW YORK May 9 They are both women, Italian and
innovative fashion designers but Elsa Schiaparelli and Miuccia
Prada worked in different eras and had distinctive views and
approaches to their work.
A new exhibition organized by the Costume Institute at the
Metropolitan Museum of Art examines the work and affinities of
the two luxury designers.
"Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations," which
opens on Thursday and runs through August 19, features about 100
designs by Schiaparelli, a fashion fixture from the late 1920s
to the early 50s, and Prada, whose work ranges from the late 80s
to the present.
"We wanted it to be intellectual. We wanted people to read
it and to actually get into the heads of these women," said
Harold Koda, the curator in charge of the show.
Koda and his co-curator Andrew Bolton found inspiration for
the show in Miguel Covarrubias's satirical "Impossible
Interviews," which appeared in Vanity Fair magazine in the
1930s.
The show includes short films by director Baz Luhrmann in
which Prada has a conversation at a dining table with
Schiaparelli, played by actress Judy Davis who uses paraphrased
dialogue from the designer's autobiography "Shocking Life."
The videos of the conversations are played in the seven
themed sections of the show, giving it a tight cohesion.
Schiaparelli's tailored and embroidered jackets and hats, her
response to 1930s cafe society in which women were seen mainly
in restaurants from the waist up, are paired with Prada's modern
emphasis on skirts and shoes.
Their interpretations of different types of chic -- hard,
naive and ugly -- and their thoughts on femininity,
age-appropriate dressing and the use of discordant colors and
materials is shown in their designs and explained in their own
words.
Schiaparelli said she created clothes for women of whatever
age who "wear my clothes with the poise of youth," while Prada
hated the idea that women shouldn't wear something just because
they are a certain age.
"We wanted the audience to understand that the creative
processes of these two women are different but they also lead to
very similar resolutions, but find out how they are different.
You get that in their own words," Koda explained.
BRAINTEASER
Schiaparelli's most riotous collection was based on the
circus, evident in a 1938 pink silk bolero jacket embroidered
with circus elephants and acrobats.
Prada's self-described most playful designs were inspired by
musicals and featured dresses printed with black stripes,
cherubs, monkeys, bananas and scrolls.
Schiaparelli as a child thought of ways of beautifying
herself, while Prada said if she has done anything, it is to
make ugly appealing.
In the final sections of the exhibit, which cleverly uses
photographs of Schiaparelli's work alongside Prada's creations,
the designers' influences and approaches to the female form are
shown in elegant, timeless gowns and dresses inspired by the
Greeks, and in exotic creations influenced by the Orient, Far
East and Africa in fabrics such as lame and silk jacquard with
metallic thread.
Schiaparelli, who collaborated with Salvador Dali and Jean
Cocteau, incorporated the surreal into her work with hats shaped
like a black shoe and another as a pork chop. Both designers
used unusual materials and trompe l'oeil.
"You really have to absorb the words because our strategy
was to compare and contrast but when you compare things that are
similar but then the words are contrasted, that to me is really
interesting," Koda said.
"We wanted this to be a brainteaser. We kept calling it that
from the beginning. McQueen was emotional, experiential. We
wanted this to be intellectual," he said, referring to last
year's phenomenally popular exhibition "Alexander McQueen:
Savage Beauty."
The retrospective show of the works of the British designer
who killed himself in 2010 at the age of 40, attracted more than
650,000 visitors.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)