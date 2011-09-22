By Alice Baghdjian
| LONDON, Sept 22
LONDON, Sept 22 The fashion industry has been
dressing up more than just catwalk models in New York, London
and Milan this month, as its flamboyant use of language is
flummoxing ordinary British shoppers, a major British retailer
said.
Even personal shoppers need fashion dictionaries to
understand words such as "spants" (hareem pants) and "swacket"
(a sweater/jacket) -- lexicon that is used on a regular basis by
fashionistas, according to British department store Debenhams.
"It's now easier to understand complex calculus than some of
the words commonly used by commentators within the fashion
industry to describe garments," spokesman for Debenhams, Ed
Watson, said in a statement.
"We believe that these words are only properly understood by
approximately five per cent of the population - yet they are
commonly used throughout the fashion industry," he said.
The words "jorts", which refers to a pair of denim hotpants;
"whorts", winter shorts to be donned with woollen tights; and
"mube", a maxi tube dress, amount to a "secret language",
according to Watson.
Linguistic purists have criticised the confusing fashion
vocabulary and claim the words are simply recycling existing
terminology.
"The world of fashion is reliant on these changing trends,
which are often based on little more than classic foundations
with clever twists," spokeswoman for the British-based Plain
English Campaign, Marie Clair, said in a statement.
"These latest words are just existing, familiar words that
have been cut and stitched to make nothing more than the
Emperor's new clothes," she said.
However, the fashion industry's neologisms are becoming
increasing common in everyday language.
The terms "jeggings" and the "mankini" worn by fictional
Kazakh journalist Borat in the comedy film of his adventures in
America earned a concrete place in the English language last
month as the most recent additions to the updated Oxford English
Dictionary.
"Ideally we would like to drop all these amalgamations, but
our hands are tied due to the terms being used on search
engines," Watson said.
The store has updated its fashion dictionary for personal
shoppers to include the new terms in an attempt to clear up
confusion on the high street.
"We are still aiming to strip away as much of this new
language as possible and use plain English to describe
everything we sell," Watson said.
(Edited by Paul Casciato)