By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 8 As makers of virtual reality
content get ready to enter the mass market next year, one
company is hoping to appeal to a broader audience outside of the
tech set by harnessing fashion magazine InStyle's young female
demographic.
Jaunt VR, which creates 360-degree virtual reality
experiences, teamed up with Time Inc's InStyle to film
its November issue cover shoot with actress Drew Barrymore. The
short film experience will be available to the magazine's
subscribers and smartphone users on Thursday.
InStyle's audience is "not the normal expected crowd people
would think for VR," Scott Broock, Jaunt VR's vice president of
content, told Reuters.
"People always think it's for male (video) gamers, but it's
important, not just for us but for virtual reality as a whole,
that people understand it's for everybody."
Virtual reality is on the verge of mass market consumption
as Facebook Inc-owned Oculus readies its Rift headset for
consumers in early 2016.
Facebook also recently launched 360-degree videos, allowing
viewers to scroll around a video on a computer or smartphone, an
early gateway into an interactive video experience. InStyle will
upload a modified 360-degree video of the Barrymore shoot on
Facebook and YouTube.
Silicon Valley-based Jaunt VR, which last month raised $65
million in its latest round of funding from companies including
Walt Disney Co, has also worked with Elle magazine and fashion
designer Rebecca Minkoff.
This is the first time a U.S. magazine has created a virtual
reality cover with a celebrity, InStyle said. In the film,
Barrymore is seen posing for photographs and addressing the
viewer in time-lapse.
It can be viewed through Jaunt VR's smartphone app for free
using an inexpensive headset such as Google Inc's Cardboard
viewer. InStyle will send out branded cardboard headsets to
select subscribers and also offer 1,000 headsets online.
"You could have a VR experience with a phone and an
inexpensive piece of equipment, and suddenly the technology
becomes so much more democratic," said Angela Matusik, executive
editor of digital at InStyle.
(Editing by Paul Tait)