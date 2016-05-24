LONDON May 24 Models, designers, Hollywood
actresses and reality television stars came together to
celebrate 100 years of British Vogue on Monday night at a
glamorous party dedicated to the fashion magazine.
Demi Moore, Kim Kardashian West, Kate Moss and Giorgio
Armani were among celebrities attending the gala dinner in
London.
British Vogue was created in 1916 when World War One halted
shipments of American Vogue. Publisher Conde Nast then allowed
for a British edition of the magazine.
(Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)