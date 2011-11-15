Nov 15 The owners of Fashionandyou.com
said on Tuesday the Indian e-commerce brand has raised $40
million from investors led by Norwest Venture Partners and Intel
Capital to improve membership as well as its supply and
distribution chain.
Private equity firms Sequoia Capital India and Nokia Growth
Partners have also invested in the firm, the brand's owners
Smile Group Venture and Goldsquare Sales India said in a
statement.
Industry group Internet and Mobile Association of India
expects India's online retailing market to grow by 47 percent to
more than 460 billion rupees ($9.18 billion) this year.
Private equity firms Carlyle and General Atlantic are in
talks to jointly invest about $150 million to $200 million in
India's online retailer Flipkart, sources had told Reuters last
month.
($1 = 50.125 Indian rupees)
