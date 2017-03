Jan 27 Fast Ejendom Danmark A/S :

* Says board has decided to write down portfolio's fair value as per Dec. 31 by 18.8 million Danish crowns ($2.85 million) to 949.9 million crowns

* Keeps outlook on profit before value adjustments and tax unchanged

* Sees profit after tax of about 6 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5913 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)