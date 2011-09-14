PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Sept 14 Japan's Fast Retailing said on Wednesday it aims to open 200 to 300 stores worldwide each year, and that it plans to make each of its operations in China and South Korea into 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) operations.
The operator of Uniqlo casual clothing stores also said it will consider opening stores in India, Australia and New Zealand as part of its goal to become the world's top apparel retailer in 2020. ($1 = 76.880 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 8 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas company, reported a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday as a result of higher global crude prices and improved reliability at the Syncrude oil sands project.
* U.S. blocked takeover of Germany's Aixtron last year (Adds background on previous blocked deals by CFIUS, details on chemical compounds)