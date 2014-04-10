TOKYO, April 10 Fast Retailing Co, Asia's biggest fashion retailer, cut its annual profit guidance on Thursday and lowered its domestic sales forecast for its Uniqlo casual wear brand as consumers stuck to discounted goods.

Japan's top apparel maker cut its overall operating profit forecast for the year to 145.5 billion yen ($1.43 billion) from a previous forecast of 156 billion yen, which had been in line with consensus estimates.

Fast Retailing said its sales costs for the year would be higher than initially anticipated and also reduced the sales outlook for domestic Uniqlo stores to 715 billion yen from 720 billion yen. It said sales costs had increased due to more advertising for part-time staff.

The company is accelerating a push abroad for its core Uniqlo brand as it sees sales slowing at home, where the population is ageing and declining. It said it had seen brisk growth in China and other overseas markets in the first half.

The retailer will open its first store in Germany on Thursday as it marches towards its goal of becoming the world's top-selling apparel brand by 2020, climbing from its current fourth place. That ambition involves opening 20-30 stores in the United States every year over the next few years.

Store rollouts have been most aggressive in Greater China, where the company is targeting a 30 percent-plus jump in revenue and improved profit margins in the business year ending Aug. 31. It said it would have 374 stores in the country by that time.

For the six months ended Feb. 28, Fast Retailing reported operating profit of 103.2 billion yen up 6.8 percent from a year earlier. That was below the consensus forecast of 111.19 billion yen in a survey of 4 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales grew 24.3 percent to 764.3 billion yen, helped by a jump in revenue at the company's GU fast-fashion brand, mainly sold in Japan.

Shares of Fast Retailing, the most heavily weighted stock in the benchmark Nikkei 225 average, ended down 1.5 percent at 36,710 yen before the results were announced, compared with the benchmark which ended flat. ($1 = 101.8500 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Christopher Cushing)