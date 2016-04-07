TOKYO, April 7 Fast Retailing Co Ltd cut its outlook on Thursday after price cuts at its clothing chain Uniqlo hurt quarterly profit, reflecting the weight of chronic deflation that the government is combating with monetary easing and fiscal spending.

The retailer built its empire during Japan's decades of deflation with affordable casual wear. It raised prices in 2014 as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's expansionary policies boosted stock prices and inflation expectations.

But it introduced discounts last year and cut prices further in January and February, as stalled growth and weak wage increases turned consumers wary yet again.

In its fiscal-second quarter through February, the retailer reported operating profit of 23.4 billion yen ($215 million), down from 58.7 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

It said it now expects operating profit of 120 billion yen for the full year through end-August instead of the 180 billion yen it forecast in January.

($1 = 108.8300 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing)