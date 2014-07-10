TOKYO, July 10 Japan's Fast Retailing Co
, operator of the Uniqlo casualwear brand, on Thursday
posted a 9.9 percent rise in operating profit in the nine months
through May, as its overseas Uniqlo sales showed strong growth.
Operating profit in the September-May period, the first
three quarters of the company's fiscal year, grew to 136.3
billion yen ($1.34 billion) from 124.04 billion a year earlier.
Revenue jumped 22.8 percent to 1.1 trillion yen, while net
profit fell 4.1 percent to 84.8 billion yen.
Asia's biggest fashion retailer kept its annual operating
profit forecast for the year ending on Aug. 31 unchanged at
145.5 billion yen, having cut the guidance by 7 percent in
April. Making that target would represent a 9.5 percent rise on
the year.
($1 = 101.4900 Japanese Yen)
