TOKYO, April 9 Japanese clothing firm Fast Retailing Co Ltd raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 11 percent on Thursday, lifted by strong sales at its Uniqlo stores in Japan and continued growth overseas.

Asia's biggest apparel retailer said it now expects operating profit of 200 billion yen ($1.7 billion) for the fiscal year through August, versus its prior estimate of 180 billion yen. The average forecast of 22 analysts was for 197.25 billion yen.

In its September-February fiscal first half, Fast Retailing's operating profit totalled 150.08 billion yen, versus 107.03 billion yen a year earlier.

Uniqlo, known for its HeatTech fabric technology and rainbow coloured-basics, enjoyed an 8.4 percent rise in same-store sales at its Japanese outlets during the half.

Growth was also solid overseas, where expansion is key to Fast Retailing's goal of becoming the world's top apparel retailer ahead of Zara-owner Inditex SA, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Gap Inc in coming years.

($1 = 120.2700 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)