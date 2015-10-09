TOKYO Oct 9 Fast Retailing Co Ltd stock sank 10 percent on Friday after the Japanese clothing firm missed its annual operating profit target by a fifth, hampered by weak U.S. sales for its Uniqlo brand and further impairment losses for its upmarket denim label.

An almost doubling of its U.S. stores to 42 last year although Uniqlo has limited brand awareness in the country resulted in excess stock that Fast Retailing had to sell at a discount.

"Its operations in Asia (especially China) will continue to grow strongly, but we will want to keep an eye on its structural reforms in the U.S.," Nomura analyst Masafumi Shoda said in a report, cutting the brokerage's target price for Fast Retailing stock by 16 percent.

The retailer said it would pour resources into United States, sending in experts in Uniqlo management to spearhead a sweeping revamp of its operations and will boost marketing and rein in new store openings.

Fast Retailing stock tumbled to an eight-month low in morning trade, the most heavily traded stock in Tokyo by turnover.

The stock slide comes despite the company booking a 26 percent rise in overall operating profit to 164.5 billion yen ($1.4 billion), including a 66 percent jump in Greater China.

At denim label J Brand, an impairment loss of 5.1 billion yen added to a 12.7 billion yen loss booked a year prior. Last year, Fast Retailing said it expected profit gains at J Brand and that it was not planning to report another impairment loss.

"That they're booking impairment losses two years in a row doesn't leave a good impression," said analyst Jun Kawahara at Daiwa Securities. "Greater China and (brand) GU will likely continue helping it grow, but improving profitability in the United States will be the challenge." ($1 = 119.9000 yen) (Reporting by Christopher Cushing; Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)