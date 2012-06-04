UPDATE 6-Adele sweeps Grammy awards in upset victory over Beyonce
* David Bowie's final album 'Blackstar' wins five (Rewrites, adds show highlights)
TOKYO, June 4 Fast Retailing said on Monday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo chain of clothing shops in Japan fell 10.3 percent in May from a year earlier due to factors including sluggish sales of summer clothing due to unseasonably cool weather and fewer weekends and holidays compared with the same month last year. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)
* David Bowie's final album 'Blackstar' wins five (Rewrites, adds show highlights)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 A giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage at this year's Grammys, making the music industry's top awards show one of the most overtly political yet.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 A giant video projection of the U.S. Constitution loomed over the stage at this year's Grammys, making the music industry's top awards show one of the most overtly political yet.