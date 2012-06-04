(Corrects headline to year-on-year instead on month-on-month)

TOKYO, June 4 Fast Retailing said on Monday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo chain of clothing shops in Japan fell 10.3 percent in May from a year earlier due to factors including sluggish sales of summer clothing due to unseasonably cool weather and fewer weekends and holidays compared with the same month last year. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)