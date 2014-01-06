UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Jan 6 Fast Retailing said on Monday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing chain in Japan rose 1.1 percent in December from a year earlier as the colder weather pushed up sales of winter clothing.
Asia's top apparel retailer gets the bulk of its profits from Uniqlo Japan. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources