TOKYO, April 2 Fast Retailing Co Ltd said on Wednesday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan rose 0.6 percent in March from a year ago, citing firm demand of spring products.

Shares in Asia's top apparel retailer, which gets the bulk of its profits from Uniqlo Japan, closed 2 percent higher on Wednesday before the release of the monthly sales figures, outpacing a 1 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)