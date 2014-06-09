UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, June 10 Fast Retailing Co Ltd's Uniqlo casual clothing chain will raise prices on many items by around 5 percent from August at its Japanese stores due to rising procurement costs, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Procurement costs have already been boosted by a weaker yen, while the price of textile fibers for clothing continues to increase globally, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources