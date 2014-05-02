TOKYO May 2 Fast Retailing Co Ltd said on Friday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo basic clothing outlets in Japan rose 3.3 percent in April from a year ago, citing a boost to spring items due to warmer weather.

The sales refer to stores that are at least one year old - a key measure for retailers. Uniqlo had said it did not expect much impact from the sales tax hike to 8 percent from 5 percent, effective April 1. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau)