* Q3 loss/share $0.15 vs EPS $0.34 last year
* Revenue rises 52 pct to $84.6 mln
* Names Neil Nguyen new CEO
* Shares drop 6 pct
Nov 9 Advertising distribution company DG
Fastchannel Inc posted a third-quarter loss, hurt by
costs related to its acqusitions of MediaMind and EyeWonder, and
named a new chief executive.
Neil Nguyen, 38, currently the chief operating officer, will
replace Scott Ginsburg as DG's CEO from January. Ginsburg will
become chairman.
The company's shares fell 6 percent to $19.00 in early
trading on Nasdaq.
DG bought MediaMind Technologies Inc for $418 million in
June and EyeWonder for $66 million in August.
The stock has fallen 16 percent since it bought EyeWonder.
In the third quarter, the company took a charge of $10.6
million, or about 38 cents a share, net of tax, related to the
acquisitions and integration.
It posted a net loss of 15 cents a share in the quarter,
compared with a net income of 34 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 52 percent to $84.6 million.
DG FastChannel enables the electronic delivery of
advertisements, syndicated programs, and video news releases to
broadcasters, online publishers and other media outlets.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)