* Q3 loss/share $0.15 vs EPS $0.34 last year

* Revenue rises 52 pct to $84.6 mln

* Names Neil Nguyen new CEO

* Shares drop 6 pct

Nov 9 Advertising distribution company DG Fastchannel Inc posted a third-quarter loss, hurt by costs related to its acqusitions of MediaMind and EyeWonder, and named a new chief executive.

Neil Nguyen, 38, currently the chief operating officer, will replace Scott Ginsburg as DG's CEO from January. Ginsburg will become chairman.

The company's shares fell 6 percent to $19.00 in early trading on Nasdaq.

DG bought MediaMind Technologies Inc for $418 million in June and EyeWonder for $66 million in August.

The stock has fallen 16 percent since it bought EyeWonder. In the third quarter, the company took a charge of $10.6 million, or about 38 cents a share, net of tax, related to the acquisitions and integration.

It posted a net loss of 15 cents a share in the quarter, compared with a net income of 34 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 52 percent to $84.6 million.

DG FastChannel enables the electronic delivery of advertisements, syndicated programs, and video news releases to broadcasters, online publishers and other media outlets. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)