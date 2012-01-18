BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Q4 sales up 22 pct
* Shares fall 3 pct in premarket trade (Follows alerts)
Jan 18 Industrial distributor Fastenal Co posted a quarterly profit in line with expectations and said margins fell due to lower vendor incentive and freight utilization, sending its shares down 3 percent in premarket trade.
For the fourth quarter, Fastenal's net income rose to $87.5 million, or 30 cents a share, from $65.2 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.
For the quarter ended Dec. 31., sales rose about 22 percent to $697.8 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 30 cents a share, on revenue of $694.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Winona, Minnesota-based company, valued at about $13.81 billion, fell 3 percent to $45.40 in premarket trade. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
