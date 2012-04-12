* Q1 EPS $0.34 vs est $0.35
* Q1 net sales rise 20 pct
April 12 Industrial distributor Fastenal Co
posted a quarterly profit that narrowly missed
expectations as higher fuel prices took the sheen off improving
freight utilization rates and higher vendor incentives.
The company, which has struggled with weak freight
utilization and vendor allowances in previous quarters, said net
income rose to $100.2 million, or 34 cents a share, from $79.5
million, or 54 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales rose 20 percent to $768.9 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 35 cents a
share, on revenue of $768.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Winona, Minnesota-based company, which have
lost almost 10 of their value since touching a year-high last
month, closed at $49.63 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)