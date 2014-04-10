Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
April 10 Fastjet Plc :
* Placing, open offer, EFF, trading & brand licence
* Announce a placing with institutional and other investors to raise gross proceeds of £11 million, an amendment to terms of company's brand licence with easygroup holdings ltd
* ("easygroup"), an open offer to shareholders of up to £4 million, an update on current trading, and termination of company's equity finance facility ('eff') with darwin strategic limited
* Announces that is has terminated equity financing facility with Darwin Strategic Ltd
* Proceeds of fundraising will provide company with necessary capital to expand its low cost airline operation in Africa as outlined in background to fundraising
* Placing involves issue of 687.5 million new shares amounting to approximately 112% of existing issued share capital of company at a price of 1.6 pence per share
* Issue price represents a discount of 11.1 per cent. To closing middle market price of 1.8 pence per ordinary shares on 9 april 2014
* An open offer at issue price of up to 250 million shares raising up to £4 million is intended to be made to qualifying shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.