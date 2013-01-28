LONDON Jan 28 Fastjet PLC : * Mou with kenyan airline & press speculation * Fastjet and jetlink are working together to create a joint venture * Mou is subject to a number of conditions precedent including board and any

other necessary approvals * Joint venture to give a platform for the launch of the Fastjet brand in Kenya * Don Smith and his partners have been paid all amounts due to them, a total

sum of US$6.75M