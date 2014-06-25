June 25 Fastjet Plc :

* Has signed an agreement to dispose of its holding in Fly 540 Kenya, loss-making investment it inherited as part of acquisition from Lonrho Aviation, to Don Smith, a director of Fly 540 Kenya

* All legal and financial ties between two companies have been dissolved and each group has indemnified one another against any and all liabilities relating to segregation of businesses

* Most of investment has already been written down and remaining $10m will be written down in full year 2013 accounts