June 25 Fastjet Plc :
* Disposal of Fly 540 Kenya
* Fastjet Plc disposal of Fly 540 Kenya
* Agreement wholly removes Fly 540 Kenya from Fastjet Group
* Has signed an agreement to dispose of its holding in Fly
540 Kenya, loss-making investment it inherited as part of
acquisition from Lonrho Aviation, to Don Smith, a director of
Fly 540 Kenya
* All legal and financial ties between two companies have
been dissolved and each group has indemnified one another
against any and all liabilities relating to segregation of
businesses
* Most of investment has already been written down and
remaining $10m will be written down in full year 2013 accounts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: