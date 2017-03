Dec 8 Fastjet Plc

* Disposal of assets

* Is restructuring Fly540 Ghana and Angola businesses. As part of that process two ATR aircraft previously operated by those companies are being sold.

* Two ATR aircraft previously operated by Ghana and Angola businesses are being sold

* Fastjet Aviation Limited will be liable as guarantor of original aircraft acquisition, for shortfall in sale proceeds which is anticipated to be approximately $2.3 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: