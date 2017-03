May 7 Fastjet Plc :

* Announces that its open offer which launched on 16 April 2014, closed for applications at 11 a.m. on 6 May 2014

* Raising gross proceeds of approximately 2.3 mln stg

* That individual investors took up majority of offer shares and balance placed with an institutional investor, raising aggregate gross proceeds of 3.9 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: