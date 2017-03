Dec 2 Fastjet Plc :

* Does not currently pre-purchase or 'hedge' future fuel price, pays current market rates for fuel and is therefore realising substantial benefits from reduction in cost of crude oil

* CEO: With fuel representing around 40 pct of operating costs and oil prices forecast to remain at these low levels through early 2015, Fastjet is directly benefitting from reduced oil price

* Fall in price of oil delivers a large direct cash benefit to airline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)