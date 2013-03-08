Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, March 8 Fastjet PLC : * Fastjet has an option with the 1Time Liquidator to acquire what is left of
the business * Chairman and chief executive of Fastjet will be in South Africa next week to
meet with 1Time's provisional liquidator * "Feels confident" that an acceptable solution can now be put to the liquidator so meeting of creditors might be called * Source Text:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)