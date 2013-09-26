PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 26 Fastjet PLC : * First international flight between Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg has been
temporarily postponed * Postponement due to unexpected administrative delays caused by the South
African Department Of Transport * Delayed launch of this route not expected to have any material effect on the
LONDON, March 3 Britain's smaller companies are hoarding cash and cutting investment, bankers say, a sign of business confidence starting to wobble as the government sets off down the uncertain path of leaving the European Union.
SANTIAGO, March 2 Chile expects economic activity growth to be hit by around one percentage point in February because of a strike at world no.1 copper mine Escondida, as copper output slides 12 percent year-on-year, the government said on Thursday.