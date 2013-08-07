Aug 7 Fastjet PLC : * Fly540 Kenya operation from Nairobi is therefore presently suspended * Company is not aware of any injuries or casualties amongst its passengers or

staff. * Once the extent of the damage to the airport facilities is clear co intends

to implement a plan to resume operations * Other operations, including those in neighboring tanzania are not affected by

this closure * Notes news reports regarding the closure of jomo kenyatta airport, in