July 1 African budget airline Fastjet Plc said its Chief Financial Officer Angus Saunders had stepped down and named Nick Caine, CFO of Fiji Airways, as his successor effective Aug. 11.

Saunders, who also stepped down as an executive director, is leaving for personal reasons, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)