UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
June 28 African budget carrier Fastjet Plc said it needed to raise further funds to have sufficient working capital and implement changes as its operations had remained cash negative in a challenging domestic aviation market.
London-listed shares in the company, which has seen the departure of two top executives under pressure from its second-largest investor, were down about 25 percent at 22.94 pence at 0719 GMT.
Fastjet said on Tuesday it had started the initial phases of a fund-raising exercise, which it planned to complete in July. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders