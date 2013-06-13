Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, June 13 Fastjet, the African budget airline backed by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, has agreed to create a low-cost airline operating within Nigeria and across Africa with Nigeria's Red 1 Airways.
Fastjet said on Thursday it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Red 1 and that it planned to take a minority shareholding in the entity to be known as fastjet Nigeria.
The capital required for the venture will be the responsibility of Red 1, Fastjet said in a statement.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)