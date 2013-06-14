Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, June 14 Fastjet, the African budget airline backed by easyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, said on Friday it had been granted permission to launch international flights from Tanzania to South Africa, Zambia and Rwanda.
Fastjet said the route approvals had been granted by the relevant governments under the Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs) between Tanzania and the other countries.
However, the company said it had decided to put the launch of fastjet-branded domestic routes in South Africa temporarily on hold so that it can "direct all its efforts and resources to starting its international services as soon as possible".
Fastjet also said it had signed a new three year equity financing agreement for up to 15 million pounds ($23.52 million) with Darwin, a subsidiary of Henderson Global Investors Volantis Capital, after having drawn 1.13 million pounds from its existing facility.
