April 2 African budget airline Fastjet Plc confirmed that its talks with potential long-term backers included easyGroup Holdings, the private investment vehicle of billionaire Stelios Haji-Ioannou.

Fastjet, which already counts the easyJet founder as one of its backers, had said last month that it was in talks with a number of potential investors.

Fastjet said on Wednesday that it would make an announcement about the outcome of the discussions in due course.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)