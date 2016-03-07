(Corrects syntax in paragraph 1)

March 7 African budget airline Fastjet Plc warned that results for the year would be materially below market expectations, citing challenging conditions in the domestic aviation market.

The company, whose second-largest shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou has called for the immediate dismissal of Chief Executive Ed Winter, said it no longer expected to be cash flow positive in 2016. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)