UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 5 Low-cost African carrier Fastjet Plc said it was in potential partnership talks with Emirates Airline, sending it shares up as much as 7 percent on London's AIM.
"Talks are at an early stage but this represents a great opportunity for both parties," Fastjet Chief Executive Ed Winter said in a statement.
Fastjet, which began commercial flights last month, was set up after British investment firm Rubicon acquired the aviation unit of industrial group Lonrho Plc for $86 million in June.
The low-cost carrier had said on Tuesday that it was in talks with liquidators to buy struggling South African budget airline 1time.
Africa's fledging aviation market is poised for growth as consumer demand in the resource-rich continent rises.
Middle East carrier Emirates uses its Dubai hub to connect travellers in Africa to the rest of the world.
Fastjet shares were trading up 2.74 percent at 3.8 pence at 0915 GMT.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources