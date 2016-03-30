March 30 Fastjet Plc denied allegations made by shareholder Stelios Haji-Ioannou that the African budget airline had breached its brand licence deal with his easyGroup Holdings Ltd.

Fastjet, responding to a letter from Haji-Ioannou made public last week, said on Wednesday it had sought legal advice and that it did not believe it was in breach of the agreement. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)