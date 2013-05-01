LONDON May 1 Fastnet Oil & Gas has
given itself three years to find oil and sell up, in a move it
hopes will replicate the success of fellow Irish explorer, Cove
Energy.
"If we're still around in three years, we've failed,"
Chairman Cathal Friel told Reuters on Wednesday.
Fastnet, which has secured exploration licences in Morocco
and Ireland, is an offshoot of Cove, which was bought by
Thailand's PTT for 1.2 billion pound ($1.9 billion) in
a takeover battle with Royal Dutch Shell last year
over its stake in huge new east African gas
finds.
Oil majors on the hunt for new exploration possibilities in
Africa are now faced with the choice of either splashing out on
new concessions or buying into operations that gambled on big
finds.
Fastnet, which entered London's junior market in June, has
adopted the Cove model - securing an early licence, doing the
geological homework, and inviting partners to pay for the
drilling rig.
Fastnet is based in what was Cove's office in Dublin. John
Craven, the architect of Cove's success, is a shareholder who
acts as an advisor, while two former Cove directors also sit on
its executive board.
"We think Morocco is a company maker. On the second well,
the 'for sale' flag goes up," Friel, who owns a 6.8 percent
stake in the 66 million pound company, said.
The moment of truth will come later this year or early in
2014, when drilling off the coast of Morocco is slated to start.
The company, already partnered with larger U.S. firm Kosmos
Energy on its Moroccan licence, is looking for another
partner to take a share of its 18.75 percent stake in the
licence and pay for two wells.
Friel declined to name the parties involved.