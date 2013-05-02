TOKYO May 2 Fast Retailing Co said on Thursday that same-store sales at its Uniqlo basic clothing outlets in Japan fell 3 percent in April from a year ago as cool weather towards the end of the month dented sales of spring apparel.

Asia's top apparel retailer gets the bulk of its profits from Uniqlo Japan, where the chain store's nationwide market share is close to 9 percent for menswear and nearly 4 percent for women's clothing.

(Reporting by James Topham)