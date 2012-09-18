UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, Sept 18 Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it plans to open its first Uniqlo clothing store in Australia in the year ending August 2014 as the apparel retailer continues to expand across Asia.
Asia's top clothing store operator said it would set up an Australian subsidiary in Melbourne in December. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources